Bamu employees to stage circular agitation in front of JD office

Aurangabad, Dec 11:

Members of Maharashtra Rajya Mahavidyaleen and Vidyapith Seva Kriti Samiti, the employees union of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will stage circular agitation in front of the joint director of Higher Education (Aurangabad) on December 13 and 14.

In a memorandum submitted to the joint director, union leader Dr Kailas Pathrikar stated that their different demands including implementation of Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for all the posts non-teaching employees were still pending.

The employees already staged a series of agitations on the university campus during the last month. As the State Government did not pay attention to their demands, they decided to stage two-day circular agitation in front of the office of the joint director from December 13.

Union president Parvat Kasure, vice-president Dr Kailas Pathrikar and secretary Prakash Akde appealed to all employees to participate in the agitation.