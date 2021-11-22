Bamu gears up to reopen hostels for students after 18 months

Aurangabad, Nov 22:

Hundreds of students who come to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for higher education will get a hostels facility after one and half years of duration in the post-Covid situation.

It may be noted that the university has 12 hostels with accommodation boys and girls. When the first Covid patient was found in the city, the hostels were vacated by the university administration considering the threat of infection.

The local administration faced a shortage of beds in hostels with the rise in the number of patients from April 2020. So, it acquired hostels to keep Covid suspects in quarantine.

The State Government granted permission to reopen senior colleges and universities on the declining number of pandemic virus patients. The admissions process was completed and actual classes already began on the campus.

The Department of Students Development (DSD) started the admissions process a few weeks ago. Bamu sent a letter to the administration seeking possession of the hostels.

However, the students who are from out of the district cannot come to attend the actual classes as the hostels' facility was not available until November 19.

When contacted, pro-vice-chancellor Dr Shyam Shirsath said that they had sent a letter to the administration for taking back possession of hostels. He said that all the standard operating procedures would be followed while reopening the hostels as precautionary measures.

Finally, the district administration handed over the hostels to the university on Saturday after one and half years of duration. According to sources, the DSD started cleaning and disinfecting the rooms in the hostels. The last date of admission to hostels is November 30.

Bamu administration has geared up to reopen the hostels for students when the last date of registration ends. The students will be able to stay in hostels first time after 18 months duration.