Bamu invites nominations for ‘Jeevan Sadhna’ award

Aurangabad, July 28:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started inviting nominations for ‘Jeevan Sadhna’ award from those who have made remarkable contributions in different fields, including Science, Education and Culture.

The award, which will be presented on university foundation day, was instituted in 2019.

The last date of submission of nomination is August 7. In 2019, the award was presented to historian

Dr R S Morvanchikar and Dr Damodhar Patange, while the award was not presented in 2020 because of Covid situation.

Individuals, social and voluntary organisations can submit a nomination for the years 2020 and 2021 with the office of the director of the Students Development Board with details up to August 7.