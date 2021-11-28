Bamu launches 1-window, tracking system for students convenience

Aurangabad, Nov 28:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University recently launched a one-window and tracking system for students and visitors convenience.

It may be noted there are 463 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad, with 4 lakh students. The university conducts examinations twice in an academic year. Hundreds of students, teachers and others visit the examinations to obtain results, mark sheets, passing and migration certificates, degrees.

The work of issuance was divided department-wise, yet, many students had to move there and there and face inconvenience.

This resulted in maligning the image of the examinations department and university. The administration took the matter seriously and launched a one-window system in the examinations department (at counters no 1 and 2). No application without registration and tracking at the one-window scheme will be accepted. The applicant will not be given direct entry in any department.

The Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) issued a circular recently stating that all the candidates would be informed through SMS about the entry of application on the tracking system. The required documents will be issued within a stipulated time.

Each applicant will be allotted a tracking ID and all applications will be cleared as per the orders of tracking IDs. The university officials said that the new system would reduce the rush of students and save their time.

“No file will be sent directly to the BoEE director. If a file needs to be forward to the director, it should have remarks from desk officer, assistant registrar and deputy registrar,” the officers said.