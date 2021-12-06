Bamu launches 'College Student Grievance Redressal System'

Aurangabad, Dec 6:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has launched a ‘College Student Grievance Redressal System’ for students to submit complaints about the delay in issuance of various certificates.

It may be noted that the university conducts examinations of more than 4 lakh students from 463 colleges of Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad twice in an academic year. One window system was started recently so that students need not have to run around. The students, teachers, employees get a message on mobile after registration at ‘One Window System.’

Students face problems like withholding of result, delay in issuance of mark-sheet, degree or migration certificates.

They will have to visit the link http://online.bamu.ac.in/unic and click the 'Students' button and submit the complaint. On the registration of the grievance, a new ticket will be generated. The ticket number will be used for the redressal of grievance.

The Director of the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) has appealed to the students to avail of the redressal system to lodge their complaints.