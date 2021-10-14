Bamu likely to appoint incharge BoEE director next week; Dr Patil’s resignation accepted

Aurangabad, Oct 14:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University is likely to appoint the incharge director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) next week.

It may be noted that there are more than 4.50 lakh students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses in 420 colleges within the jurisdiction of Bamu. The university conducts examinations twice in an academic year.

The administration received many complaints about errors in students result during the last semesters.

The member of the Senate in their meeting held last week demanded to suspend BoEE director Dr Yogesh Patil over errors in the students' result.

Dr Patil tendered his resignation after the meeting. The sources said that the administration had approved the resignation. The charge of the post will be given to any professor of the department next week.

The post of BoEE was lying vacant for the past five to six years and an incharge officer was appointed to look after the examinations work. Dr Yogesh Patil was appointed full-time BoEE in March 2020. The university had got the full-time officers after a long gap. However, hundreds of students complained about their results of online examinations during the last one year. Bamu administration was facing criticism because of errors. According to sources, the incharge BoEE director is likely to be appointed next week.

Box

Bamu receives 150 result related complaints

The administration received around 150 complaints related to their results. In some cases, the students were shown absent while in others, the wrong paper number was given. The university will take a decision on students complaints with the discussions of the Board of Deans.