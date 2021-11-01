Bamu planning on-screen evaluation of students

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole said they were mulling over adopting onscreen evaluation to reduce errors in the result.

It may be noted that the university declared the result of the online examination recently. Bamu received complaints from students about errors in the result. Students, their unions, teachers unions too demanded to look into students grievances.

Some students complained that they were shown absent though they were present while others claimed they got zero marks. In several cases, students put their wrong seat number or attempted the wrong elective.

Talking to newsmen, VC Dr Yeole said that the university plans to adopt onscreen answer book evaluation on the line of other universities of the State for the speedy and accurate result under the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) policy of the State Government.

“The entry and calculation of marks will be done automatically on the country after the assessment. No need to add marks separately,” he added.