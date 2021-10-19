Bamu revises tuition fees of 14 courses

Aurangabad, Oct 19:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) revised the fees of 14 courses from the academic year 2021022.

It may be noted that the registration process for different courses was completed in Bamu last week. The counselling round will commence on October 20. A meeting of heads of the departments was held last month. In the meeting, the department heads recommended tuition fees.

The administration accepted their recommendation and revised the fee various nine courses including M A Yoga and Psychology, Advanced Diploma in Printing Technology and Graphics Arts, Certificate in Proficiency in German, Advanced Diploma in German, Advanced Diploma in French, Certificate in Proficiency in Chinese, PG Diploma in Chinese, M Sc-Bio-Chemistry, M Sc-Forensic Science, M Sc- Artificial Intelligence, M Sc in Hotel Management and Catering and Postgraduate Diploma in Parliamentary Studies.