Bamu says no to college affiliation without ‘NAAC’ grade

Aurangabad, Dec 1:

The members of the Academic Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) approved the proposal to deny affiliation to colleges that do not have National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade.

It may be noted that the State Government made accreditation of NAAC compulsory for the colleges across the State. The colleges' management will have to provide required facilities and maintain teaching and non-teaching staff strength for the accreditation. So, many granted colleges preferred to ignore accreditation.

The university administration recently had informed the colleges to go for NAAC inspection or they will not get affiliation for the next academic year.

With a view to getting support from authorities for the action, the administration tabled before Management and Academic Councils (ACs).

The MC already passed while AC approved it on Tuesday evening. Talking to this newspaper, Bamu officers said that the colleges won’t get affiliation until they go for NAAC accreditation.