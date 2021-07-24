Bamu starts holding mock test for UG exams aspirants

Aurangabad, July 24:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started an online mock test on Saturday for undergraduate second and third years courses online examinations.

The university will conduct the examinations from July 29.

The aspirants of online examinations will have to take the mock test up to July 28. They need to click on the link (https://bamu.unionline.in), enter their user name and password for login.

Their user name will be Permanent Registration Number (PRN) and the password is the date of birth. Bamu announced that a mock test is compulsory for all students who are selected for the online exam mode.