Bamu to close 11 courses, new 4 courses to be launched

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University decided to start four new courses.

The names of the new courses are MSc in Forensic Science, M Sc in Artificial Intelligence, M Sc in Hotel Management and Catering and Diploma in Taxation Law.

The university will shut 11 courses that are not getting a response from students. The names of the courses are M Sc-Applied Mathematics, M Tech-Engineering (Computer Science and Engineering), DBM, Certificate course of proficiency in Russian, B A-International Journalism, B Ed-M Ed-Integrated, Diploma in TV Production and Basic Film Making, Bachelor of Dance, B A-Music, Bachelor of Printing Technology and Graphics Arts, M Sc-Nano Technology.

Vice-chancellor held a meeting of department heads recently to discuss reducing or increasing intake of the courses.

The decision of launching new courses and closing 11 courses was taken.