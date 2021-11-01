Bamu to hold Ph D presentation for 9 subjects aspirants after Diwali

Aurangabad, Nov 1:

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct the presentation for the aspirants of nine subjects after Diwali from November 11.

Around 60 students will be called daily from 10.30 am to 5.30 pm, between November 11 and 27 to give a presentation before the respective subject Research and Recognition Committee (RRC).

The RRC will comprise the chairman of the Board of Studies, subject expert. The presentation of nearly 25 subjects was already completed in October month. The marks obtained in the presentation will decide the students' admission for Ph D research.

The subject-wise schedule of the presentation is as follows; November 9, 10 and 11 (Economics, Hindi), November 12 (Archeology, Women Studies), November 15 (English, Psychology), November 16 (English, Psychology), November 17 (English, Geography), November 18 (English, Geography), November 20 (English, Geography) November 22 (English, Pali and Buddhism), November 23 (English), November 24, 25, 26 and 27 (Marathi).