Bamu to hold re-exams for many students today

Aurangabad, Oct 4:

Many students of postgraduate and undergraduate courses will take re-examinations on October 5 in different departments of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

It may be noted that Bamu held UG and PG March/April sessions examinations in July-August. However, many students missed one paper because of flooding, electricity and internet problem.

The students requested the university to give them one more chance. Considering the situation, vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole granted permission for re-examinations.

The Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) conducted the examination of college students in the last week of September while students from the departments were waiting for an opportunity. Bamu issued a new schedule of missed a paper in the interest of students who appear for the paper between 9 am to 8 pm on October 5.