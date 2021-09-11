Bamu slips to 76th position compared to earlier 69th in NIRF rankings

Aurangabad, Sept 11:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) slipped to 76th position compared to earlier 69th in National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) declared on Friday.

The Ministry of Education releases NIRF ranking under various categories, including, Engineering, Pharmacy, Management, Overall and Research of colleges and universities every year since 2015.

This year NIRF has released the sixth annual ranking list of higher educational institutes of the country based on ‘teaching, learning, and resources; research and professional practice, graduation outcome; outreach and inclusivity and peer perception’.

A total of 200 universities survey was conducted this year.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) obtained 11th place in the country and first in the State. In the list of top 100 universities of 2021, Bamu secured 76th rank with a 41.12 score while in 2020, it had obtained 69th rank with a 43.12 score. There is a slight decrease in its score this time around compared to last year. The ranking of SPPU, too, has gone down this year.

According to sources, the reasons for a slip in the ranking of Bamu included vacant posts of teaching and non-teaching staff. The sources said that this may have an impact on getting funding from the Central Government.

Box

Bamu gets 114th place in overall ranking

In the list of overall category ranking,1700 institutes from the different parts of the country participated. Bamu is on the 114th place across the country.

Box

YB Chavan College gets 53rd rank in country

YB Chavan College of Pharmacy, the only college from Marathwada, found a place in the country's top 100 pharmacy college list. It secured 53rd rank with a 43.03 score.