Bank unions to oppose banking law amendment bill

Aurangabad, Nov 25:

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) under the banner of the United Forum of Bank (UFBU) will come out with organisational programmes including series of strikes to desist the government from privatising Public Sector Banks (PSBs), informed general secretary Devidas Tuljapurkar.

He said, the Central government is moving banking laws amendment bill thus to enable for the privatisation of 2 PSBs as proposed in the budget - 2021 in the ensuing winter session of the Parliament commencing from November 29, 2021. In the process the government is exposing more than Rs 100 lakh crores hard earned savings of the common man. In the process farmers, marginalized sections of the society will be pushed out of the orbits of the banking. PSBs have played a great role in the economic development of the nation, development of agriculture, generation of employment etc. All the social sector schemes through PSBs.

Oppose the proposed amendment

The association has appealed to all MPs, leaders of various political parties, social workers, bankers, economists, trade unionists and common man to raise voice against the proposed amendments so as to desist the government from privatising PSBs.