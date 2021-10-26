Banks to be closed only for two days during Diwali

Officials scrap rumours circulating on social media about banks being closed for four to six days

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

Scrapping rumours circulating on social media about banks being closed for four consecutive days, officials informed that banks will be closed for only two days in a row this Diwali. Banks will be closed only on November 4 and Lakshmi Pujan on November 5.

As November 6 is the first Saturday of the month, banks will continue to operate, while Sunday will fall on November 7. State Bank of India official Jagdish Singh informed that banks have only two consecutive days off for customers. But there were fake messages circulating on social media about banks being closed for consecutive four to six days. Customers must not believe such messages.

There is a huge turnover on Diwali and traders have to plan accordingly if there are bank holidays. However, the rumours circulating on social media had caused panic among the traders. Thus banks have issued a clarification stating that banks will be closed only for two days. With so many online payment options available to the consumer today, at least 70 per cent of money is deposited directly into the bank account of traders.

Can use online mode, apps

There are many options available online to the customers and traders. Cheques can be deposited at CDMs. In addition, transactions like online banking, RTGS, IMPS can be done from mobile phones. After shopping, it has become easier to pay bills in a few seconds through credit, debit cards and various online transaction apps. Banks have taken precaution that cash is available in ATMs on holidays.