VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, Aug 19:

Petrol price has crossed Rs 100. As a result, the prices of petrochemical raw materials have skyrocketed. The central government has decided to ban plastic bags with a thickness of less than 120 microns. Rising inflation and ban will hit more than 150 plastic manufacturing industries in Aurangabad district. As a result, 50 per cent of the industries will be shut down and employment of more than 75,000 people is likely to be affected.

The ministry of environment has issued a notification for banning single use plastic with polystyrene and expanded polystyrene from July 1, 2022. Ear buds, plastic sticks, balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, thermocol, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping around sweet boxes and cigarette packets, PVC banners less than 100 micron and stirrers will be banned. Massia president, Narayan Pawar said, "In 2018, the state government had already banned plastic below 50 microns including carry-bags. This had affected 30 per cent of plastic industries. Many of the plastic manufacturing entrepreneurs are now making a living through other businesses. The plastic industry is already in crisis due to covid and rising prices of raw material. Now banning single use plastic might prove a death blow to the plastic industry."

Ban on plastic bags in two phases

The ban on plastic carry-bags will be implemented in two phases. Accordingly, all carry-bags less than 75 microns in thickness will be banned from September 30, 2021. The second phase will start from December 31, 2022. Under this, all plastic bags with a thickness less than 120 microns will be banned.

Business worth Rs 25 crore to be affected

There are more than 150 industries manufacturing plastic bags and other materials in Aurangabad district that produce plastic items worth Rs 20 to 25 crore in a month. The state government's decision banning plastic below 50 microns has already shut down many industries. Banning plastic items will lead to large scale unemployment. Its impact will be felt by consumers as well as entrepreneurs. Thousands might also lose their jobs, said Prashant Kajale, member of the plastic manufacturers association.