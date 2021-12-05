Battle against Omicron will need Rs 71 crores

Aurangabad, Dec 5:

Omicron variant has entered in the state and hence the health machinery has once again got alert after the second Covid wave. The experts have opined that the Omicron variant can bring the third wave. Hence, the health machinery will need around Rs 71 crores for medicines, equipment, human resources and other requirements to tackle Omicron in the district, the sources said.

Serious Covid patients were treated at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). Considering the possibility of the third wave, preparations are being made to treat serious patients in GMCH. Asymptomatic and minor symptoms patients will be treated at the District Civil Hospital and Covid Care Centres (CCC).

After the second Covid wave, the number of Corona patients reduced extensively. Hence, the treatment facilities at the municipal corporation CCC and the human resources was also reduced. As the danger of Omicron has increased, the entire health machinery has been active again. Moreover, provisions for additional human resources, medicines, oxygen concentrators, PPP Kits, surgical equipment and others will have to be made. The municipal corporation, GMCH, DCH and zilla parishad have collectively demanded Rs 71 crores for tackling the Omicron threat. Of which, GMCH will need Rs 33,08,17,000, AMC Rs 30 crores, ZP health department Rs 5.21 crores and DCH Rs 3 crores.