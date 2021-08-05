BDDS new building at police superintendent office

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

A new building for the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) has been constructed at the office of the superintendent of police. The building was inaugurated by the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) administrator Astik Kumar Pandey on Thursday morning.

BDDS plays an important role in detecting explosives in public places. Considering the world renowned tourist places, Jayakwadi Dam, Railway Station, religious places, bus stands, security of the VVIP and VIP during public meetings, the BDDS has been equipped in the Aurangabad rural police force with the latest machines and technology. Similarly, the dog squad is also very crucial in detecting the crimes and the explosives. Hence, a new building has been constructed the the superintendent of police office headquarters for both these squads.

Pande and superintendent of police Mokshada Patil guided the police on the occasion. Sub-divisional police officer Vishal Nehul, deputy superintendent Sanjay Kendre, PI Bhagwat Phunde, Sanjay Nirmal, PSI M T Gherdikar, Milind Kulkarni and others were present.