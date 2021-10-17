BEd-Integrated CET result declared

Aurangabad, Oct 17:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) declared the result of MAH B A/BSc B Ed (four years integrated) course CET recently.

A total of 3,947 candidates registered for the CET while 1333 of them took the entrance test on September 15. All of them have obtained non-zero scores and all eligible will get the admissions.

More than 600 candidates received 50 per cent and above marks in the State.

Nikhil Rajendra Bachhav topped in the CET in the State by securing 84 marks out of a total of 100. Maruti Khirgude Kumar is on second place with 82 marks while Rama Waghamode Sukhadev and Sachin Narayan Deogire got third place with 81 marks each. The notification for the admissions process will be released soon.