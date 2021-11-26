Bench notice to education and finance secretary

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

A petition has been filed in the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court challenging the government's decision to cancel the posts of Class IV employees of privately recognized secondary and higher secondary schools and appoint them on contract basis. Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice RN Ladda's bench has directed to issue notices to the education secretary and finance secretary in this regard. The next hearing on the petition is scheduled for January 18.

Jayant Lalsare, secretary of Suburban Education Society and the headmaster of Sanskar Prabodhini Madhyamik Vidyalaya run by the society have challenged the decision. The petition states that the decision taken by the government on December 11, 2020 is against the interest of schools and students. Of these, the proportion of posts of students and class IV staff is not considered.

It is a decision that violates the constitutional provision of equal pay for equal work and discriminates between special schools, ashram schools, Zilla Parishad schools and other schools and privately run schools. The petition said that the decision announced only for private schools is unjust to these schools.

Posts of these class IV employees cancelled

The government resolution dated December 11, 2020 has abolished the posts of attendant, guard, sanitation, water supply staff, gardener and watchman.