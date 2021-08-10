Best ITI contest: Govt ITI A’bad second in state, Bags prize of Rs 3 lakh, Govt ITI (Girls) wins first prize of Rs 1 lakh in Aurangabad division

Aurangabad, Aug 10: The Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Aurangabad has won the second prize in the state for the year 2019-20 in the Best ITI award instituted by the skill development and entrepreneurship department of the Government of Maharashtra. It will get a cash award of Rs 3 lakh. The Government ITI, Yavatmal has won the top award of Rs 5 lakh while Don Bosco Private ITI Kurla has won the third prize of Rs 2 lakh.

There is yet another feather in the cap of Aurangabad, as the Government ITI (Girls), Aurangabad won the first place and bagged Rs 1 lakh cash prize in the Aurangabad division.

The award recognises the efforts made by the ITIs for skill development of students and implementing various government schemes that hone students for working in industries.

Expressing the joy over the selection, Government ITI, Aurangabad principal Abhijit Alte said, “We developed e-learning classroom under the Corporate Social Responsibility fund, provided broadband internet facility in various sections, have modern computer laboratory, developed playground and hostel.’’

The winning ITIs are expected to spend the award amount on training and personality development of students, and guiding them for getting employment and self-employment.