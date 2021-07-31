Beware! if surfing for child pornography

Aurangabad, July 31:

The Maharashtra Cyber Police are keeping a strict watch on the surfing of the child pornography to prevent the sexual abuse of the children and the use of their photos and videos on the Internet. The Aurangabad cyber police have taken action in 14 cases in which child pornography was watched or shared with others. In the era of smartphones, the anti-social elements are taking a disadvantage to promote illegal activities for earning money. The government has taken stern action against such activities and banned hundreds of pornography websites. Still, there are several sites showcasing pornography, especially child pornography. Moreover, uploading or downloading child pornography and spreading it on social media is a crime. Last year, the Aurangabad cyber police registered 9 cases, while 5 cases have been registered this year. The accused have been arrested after collecting strong evidences against them.

There are stringent laws for preventing child abuse in India and the United States of America. The National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in the US keeps a close watch on the users watching and spreading child pornography. After tracing them, the centre informs the Indian Government. The union government then provides the information of these persons to the state cyber police. The cyber police collect strong evidences against these users and register cases. In this way, 14 cases have been registered in the city in the past one and a half years.