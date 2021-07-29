‘Bharosa Cell’ kicks off in rural police headquarters

Aurangabad, July 29:

The ‘Bharosa Cell’, to redress the complaints of the women, was inaugurated by the district collector Sunil Chavan at the Aurangabad rural police headquarters on Thursday. Superintendent of police Mokshada Patil was present.

The Women’s grievance redressal centre was already operated at the rural police headquarters. Considering the large-scale urbanization, modernization, industrialization, lack of elders in houses, and increased work pressure increased the domestic disputes. Hence, to increase the efficiency of the centre and to redress the complaints of the women, children, and senior citizen positively, the Bharosa Cell has been established. Counseling, legal assistance, security, medical services, and psychological assistance will be provided through the cell. The cell will have women assistance, special children’s and senior citizen’s sections.

Sub-divisional police officer Dr Vishal Nehul, deputy superintendent Sanjay Kendre, PI Bhagwat Phunde, PSI Nilam Jadhav - Salunke, Ashok Jawale, Ganesh Jadhav, Sanjay Khandagale, Madhav Parve, Varsha Battise, Sharmila Magare, Rekha Galate, Mandakini Dhule, Sunanda Kunde, Archana Salunke, Bhagyashree Chavan, Manisha Salve, Kapil Bankar, Dipesh Suradkar, and others were present.