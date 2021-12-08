Bhikhu Kamalsheel Thero passes away

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

Bhikhu Kamalsheel Thero died after slipping while traveling from Selu to Aurangabad by train on Tuesday. He was 74 years old. He was on a tour of Marathwada after completing the Varshavas in the company of Bhikhu Chandramani at Amravati.

Before initiating in Dhamma, he was a layman as Baliram Munde (Maho Patoda, Partur, Parbhani). The postmortem was conducted at Government Medical College and Hospital and the body was handed over to his brother Subhash Munde.

The last rites were performed on him at Nashik in presence of Bhikhu Aryanag Thero and Bhikhu Sangha on Wednesday evening. Aurangabad Bhikhu Sangh including Bhadant Dr M Satyapal Mahathero, Bhadant Harsh Bodhi Mahathero, Bhadant Karunanand Thero, Bhadant Gyanrakshit Thero, Bhadant Sudatta Bodhi Thero, Bhadant Dhammasaran, Bhante Bodhanand and others paid tributes.