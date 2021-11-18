Bhokre tops in Pre-IAS cadre exam of State

Aurangabad, Nov 18:

Deputy chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Dr Sunil Bhokre secured first place in pre-IAS examinations conducted by the State Government for grade-I officers.

There is a five per cent reservation in IAS cadre for grade-I officers of the State.

The State Government recommends grade-I officers from the different departments who have good performance and received ‘excellent’ remarks in their confidential report. On qualifying the written and oral examinations, the officers get IAS cadre.

The written examination was held in the first phase and its result was declared on Wednesday. Dr Sunil Bhokre who stood first in the result, qualified IAS examination in 2013 and had got Bihar cadre. But, he had refused to accept Bihar cadre due to personal reasons.