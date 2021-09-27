Bhoomipujan of basement construction, beautification work of Shivaji Maharaj statue performed

Aurangabad, Sept 27:

Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Dr Pramod Yeole on Monday performed ‘Bhoomipujan’ to start basement construction and beautification work of the proposed life-size statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The statue will be installed in front of the administrative building of the university.

Before this, the construction of the basement and beautification work would be carried out. Management Council (MC) members hoped that the statue should be installed before Shivjayanti.

VC Dr Yeole said that the statue was ready and the university decided to install it as early as possible.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi, MC members Dr Sanjay Nimbalkar, Dr Fulchand Salampure, Dr Rajesh Karpe, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Vijay Subukde and others were present.

The height of the base and statue is 11 feet each. Around Rs, 1.20 crore would be spent on beautification and construction.