Bhoomipujan of PWD's imp roads of valuing Rs 113 crore on Sept 25

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

The Public Works Department (PWD) will perform 'bhoomipujan' of works to develop important roads by spending Rs 113 crore on September 25 and 26. PWD minister Ashok Chavan, MLA Haribhau Bagade, Zilla Parishad president Meena Shelke and executive engineer S S Bhagat will be attending the function. All the roads are from Phulambri and Paithan tehsils, apart from Aurangabad (West) constituency.

On Sept 25, the minister will perform bhoomipujan of roads Bhalgaon to Shendra, Takali to Kumbhephal and Cambridge to Sawangi Bypass at 1 pm. All these roads from Aurangabad tehsils will be strengthened and tarred. The PWD will spend a budget of Rs 2 crore on state highway road - Bhalgaon to Shendra; Rs 3 crore on district road - Takali to Kumbhephal and Rs 13 crore on a portion of ring road - Cambridge to Sawangi.

The inauguration of the remaining roads will be done on Sept 26. In Paithan tehsil, the PWD will spend Rs 37.30 crore on the widening of state highway road - Dongaon to Tuljapur (via Viha Mandva) and Rs 53 crore on constructing state highway - Sharnapur to Pandharpur via Sajapur - into four-lane. The last road is considered as important and is hoped that it will give momentum to the Waluj industrial traffic and smoothens the transportation.

Rs 5 cr on Maqbara to Caves

PWD will also be constructing a cement concrete road from Bibi ka Maqbara to Aurangabad Caves by spending Rs 5 crore. There was a long pending demand for the road. The development will give a push to the tourism sector.