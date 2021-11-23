Bhosale appointed as director of NBCC India

Aurangabad, Nov 23: The union ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has appointed Bhimrao Bhosale as the Non-official Independent Director

on the board of NBCC India Ltd for a period of three years. NBCC is a Schedule A company of the housing ministry.

Bhosale has contributed a lot in national and international research work. He has also worked efficiently on various state, central governments and non-government bodies.

A resident of Aurangabad, Bhosale hails from a backward village in Nilanga tehsil of Marathwada. He is currently working as the Professor and Head of the Centre for Applied Linguistics and Translation Studies at Central University, Hyderabad.