Bib Expo to be held on Saturday, only two days left for registrations

Maha Marathon on Sunday, Enthusiasm among participants

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

The Aurangabad Maha Marathon, organized by Lokmat Group and chief sponsor Dhoot Transmission and powered by Icon Steel, is now just days away. Bib Expo will be held on December 11. Bib Expo will be held at Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm. The participants will receive their kits on the occasion.

The participants will receive Bib numbers, goody bags and T-shirts for running in the marathon. This will be the last chance for runners to register offline. Offline registration can be done from 10 am to 7 pm at Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday. The 5th Maha Marathon, organized by Lokmat group, will be held in 5 km, 10 km and 21 km distance on Sunday with the noble aim of inculcating a running culture, creating health awareness and creating unity in the society through a single platform at all levels.

Expert guidance in expo

Four expert doctors will guide the participants in the Bib collection expo to be held at Lokmat Bhavan on Saturday. Cardiologist Dr Anand Deodhar, Nutritionist Dr Rabab Bandukwala, Physiotherapist Dr Prashant Pardhe and Dr Akshay Marwar will interact with the participants.

Mandatory things for getting race kits

To get a racer kit on December 11, runners are required to bring a registration email, SMS or a receipt as well as an identity card. If you can't come in person to pick up the kit, one can also send a representative. The representative must be accompanied by an authorized letter signed by you, a copy of the identity card and a copy of the registration e-mail.

Guidelines to be followed strictly

The Aurangabad Maha Marathon on December 12 is being organized by adhering to all Covid-19 guidelines of the government.