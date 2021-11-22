Biometric attendance made compulsory in Bamu

Aurangabad, Nov 22:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) made biometric attendance compulsory for employees recently.

The biometric attendance was halted in the different departments of Bamu as part of precautionary measures following a rise in Covid patients in the district.

The district administration allowed 100 per cent attendance of the officers and employees on the campus from

August 3, 2021. The number of patients has come down much for the past few weeks. The university was reopened after Diwali vacation, the biometric attendance was made compulsory through a circular issued by the registrar recently.