Birds in the yard initiative

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 10, 2021 08:20 PM2021-10-10T20:20:02+5:302021-10-10T20:20:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Oct 10: The 'Environmental Research Foundation' and the 'Educational Academy' are undertaking the 'Birds in the yard' initiative ...

Birds in the yard initiative | Birds in the yard initiative

Birds in the yard initiative

Next

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The 'Environmental Research Foundation' and the 'Educational Academy' are undertaking the 'Birds in the yard' initiative to collect the information of the birds found in the Aurangabad city.

Citizens will also be involved in this initiative. Details of the birds seen from the balcony, window and yard of your house will be recorded. There is no age limit for participation in the activity. This activity is free. Training will be given on how to identify birds, how to watch them and how to record them, said Kunal Vibhandik, Kiran Pardeshi and Dr Dilip Yardi.

Open in app
Tags :Environmental research foundationEnvironmental research foundation`Educational Academy`Environmental Research Foundation