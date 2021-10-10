Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The 'Environmental Research Foundation' and the 'Educational Academy' are undertaking the 'Birds in the yard' initiative to collect the information of the birds found in the Aurangabad city.

Citizens will also be involved in this initiative. Details of the birds seen from the balcony, window and yard of your house will be recorded. There is no age limit for participation in the activity. This activity is free. Training will be given on how to identify birds, how to watch them and how to record them, said Kunal Vibhandik, Kiran Pardeshi and Dr Dilip Yardi.