Birla Foundation honours Stepping Stones principal

Aurangabad, Sept 3: Aditya Birla Education Academy has honoured Stepping Stones High School principal Dr Angelo Michael D’Cruize for being an inspiration and a change-maker. Coinciding with Teachers Day, Academy founder and chairperson Neerja Birla recognised his efforts in achieving total school quality and inspiring other leaders. His innovative methodologies, contribution in the field of education and administrative skills during the pandemic were also considered. The principal stressed on adapting to changing times by constantly learning new skills, and teaching techniques.