Bizz Tower gets overwhelming response

Aurangabad, Nov 27:

Bizz Tower, a commercial shopping complex with 290 units, being established behind Dhoot Hospital in Chikalthana MIDC area is getting overwhelming response from the customers. 100 to 550 square feet shops, offices and showrooms are available in the tower beginning from Rs 10 lakh onwards.

The tower will have the facilities like restaurants, gym, lift, service lift, big atrium, large parking space etc.

Chikalthana MIDC area is being developed into a commercial and residential hub rapidly. There are several showrooms, housing projects, IT Parks, Malls. The tower has 250 feet road frontage. Each floor has spacious corridors, toilets, CCTV, Control room, water, electricity, wifi and other facilities.

More than 50 units were booked on the first day of the launching, informed Bizz Tower partners Yogesh Zanwar, Balkrushna Baldava and Manish Chechani.