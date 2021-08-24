BJP activists protest against the arrest

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

In protest of the arrest of union minister Narayan Rane, the BJP activists on Tuesday evening staged a protest at Kranti Chowk. The activists also burned the posters of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Within an hour from the arrest, all the office bearers gathered at Kranti Chowk. The agitation was led by city district president Sanjay Kenekar. Kenekar said that the repercussions of Rane's arrest will be severe. This government is bullying through the police. But the BJP will not tolerate this bigotry. We will answer Shiv Sena in their own language. Pravin Ghuge, Raju Shinde, Sameer Rajurkar, Raj Wankhede, Manoj Bharaskar, Laxmikant Thete, Santosh Patil and other activists were present. The protesters were arrested by the police and later released.