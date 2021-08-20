BJP displays show of strength in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

The BJP organised the Jan Ashirwad Yatra on Friday and staged a strong show of strength and blew the trumpet of the upcoming politics of self-reliance strategy. The union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad received a grand welcome from the BJP activists. The roads in the city were also decorated with flags and hoardings.

The yatra will conclude on Saturday in the Kannad assembly constituency after passing through Daultabad, Khultabad, Ellora, and Hatnur. There are six Shiv Sena MLAs and three BJP MLAs in the district. The BJP dominates the constituencies of Aurangabad East, Phulambri and Gangapur. Sena dominates in Paithan and Kannad constituencies including Vaijapur, Sillod, Aurangabad Central and West. Through the yatra BJP wants to regain the support of the activists and common man. The yatra passed through the areas considered as the 'Orange belts' and Sena dominated wards in the city. The members put forward the information of projects and development works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. union minister of state for railways Raosaheb Danve, MLAs Haribhau Bagade, Atul Save, city president Sanjay Kenekar, district president Vijay Autade, Pradeep Patil, Anil Makariye, Vijaya Rahatkar, former mayor Bhagwan Ghadamode, Raju Shinde, Sameer Rajurkar and hundreds of office bearers and activists were present.

Dr Karad interacts with people

The office bearers who accompanied Dr Karad during the yatra interacted with people at 45 different places and informed them about the plans and decisions of the Central Government. Dr Karad also garlanded all statues on the way. The BJP stirred up all three constituencies with the intention of contesting all the next elections on its own.

Yatra passes through all three constituencies

The yatra entered the city at 4 pm from Chikalthana Cambridge Chowk and passed through Dhoot Hospital, Ramnagar, Vitthalnagar, Mukundwadi, Cidco Bus stand, Kamgar Chowk, Jai Bhavaninagar, Pundaliknagar, MLA Save's office, Gajanan Maharaj temple, Trimurti Chowk, Akashwani, Seven Hills, Connaught place, Chistiya Chowk, Radaamrut Chowk, Bajrang Chowk, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue, N-7, Ambedkarnagar, Jijau Chowk, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk, T V Centre, Hudco Corner, Annabhau Sathe Chowk, Bhadkal gate, Mill corner, Aurangpura, Savarkar Chowk, Kranti Chowk, Nutan Colony, Lokmanya Tilak Statue, Gulmandi, Dwarkadas Patel Chowk, Supari Hanuman temple, Anant Kanhere Smarak, Shahgunj to Sardar Vallabhbhai statue and concluded at Rajabazar.

BJP will win AMC elections – Danve

PM Modi has included the city in the Smart City Project. The city is getting smarter due to BJP and due to these development works, the BJP will win the upcoming municipal elections, said Danve. He also asked the activists to eliminate all obstacles on the way to victory.