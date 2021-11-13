BJP flaring up riots in State to divert attention from burning issues like inflation: Sanjay Raut

Aurangabad, Nov 13:

Shiv Sena chief spokesman MP Sanjay Raut alleged that BJP was flaring up riots in the State to divert the attention of the public from burning issues of the country like inflation, unemployment.

He was speaking in a public meeting organised after the party’s ‘Akrosh Morcha’ taken out today against inflation. The morcha which commenced from Kranti Chowk culminated at Gulmandi.

The repercussions of Tripura violence are seen in Maharashtra. He claimed that BJP had caused riots over the issue.

Raut said that daily new conspiracies were being hatched to divert the attention of people from inflation, unemployment and other important issues, but, the present Government would remain in power anyhow.

He said that whenever he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) was asked about inflation, he (Modi) raises the issues of the infiltration of China, terrorism in Pakistan and Hindu-Muslim.

“They want to play political games by setting off a fire in State. Inflation is not an issue of one State. States do not have the power to reduce prices. The reason is that petroleum companies do not belong to any State. Raids of Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax are being carried out to corner the State. Clanging utensils cannot drive away Covid. In the same way, clapping cannot reduce inflation,” he added. The agitators also raised slogans against the Central Government.

EGS Minister Sandipan Bhumre, Sena contract chief Vinod Ghosalkar, former MP Chandrakant Khaire and Sena unit district chief Ambadas Danve also spoke.