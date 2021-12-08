BJP office-bearers booked for agitation without permission

Aurangabad, Dec 8:

BJP office-bearers of the city and district were booked with Kranti Chowk Police Station for agitation without permission at Kranti Chowk.

They agitated in protest against Maha Vikas Aghadi for the cancellation of the OBC reservation.

BJP City president Sanjay Kenekar, Basavraj Mangrule, Dayaram Basayye, Gopinath Wagh, Ravi Kawde, Sominath Pawar along with 40 to 45 activists were booked by the police.