BJP organises party workers gathering

Aurangabad, Nov 26:

Considering the upcoming election, BJP organised a gathering of the party workers from all the four assembly constituencies in the district. The ward presidents, mandal officers and other officials were present during the meet.

MLA Atul Save said that efforts are being taken to bring all the party workers together leaving the differences aside. The differences were resolved through the meet, he claimed.

The gathering was organised in a farm house at Himayat Baug in the past three days, where various events like cricket, music and various competitions were organised. The meeting was organised secretly.

On the first day, the party workers from the East Constituency were called, West constituency on the second day and Phulambri constituency on the third day, the sources said.

MLA Save said that this initiative was not due to the upcoming election but to enhance the feeling of unity among the activists. Such events will also be organised in the coming days, he said.