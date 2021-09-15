BJP stages chakka jam andolan

Aurangabad, Sept 15:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday staged a Chakkajam agitation at Amarpreet Chowk on Jalna road to protest against the cancellation of OBC's political reservation, announcing that the one who will speak for its interests of the OBCs will rule over Maharashtra'.

BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Atul Save, Pravin Ghuge, Basavraj Mangrule and Savita Kulkarni led the agitation. The activists said that with the announcement of by-elections in five districts without OBC reservation, the state government has betrayed the OBC community. The government must answer the community for the betrayal.

The protesters raised anti-government slogans. There was also a minor scuffle between the police and the party activists. The police arrested the protesters and took them to the Kranti Chowk police station. Bhaurao Deshmukh, Raju Shinde, Sameer Rajurkar, Shivaji Dandge, Rajesh Mehta, Anil Makariye, Govind Kendre, Jalinder Shendge, Dr Ram Budhwant, Amruta Palodkar and other activists were present. An agitation was also held by BJP rural activists at Cambridge Chowk. MLA Haribhau Bagade, BJP district president Vijay Autade, tehsil president Shriram Shelke, Ganesh Dahihande, Ramdas Dhakne and other activists were present.