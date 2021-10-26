BJP to voice for Gunthewari residents; stage morcha after Nov 15

Aurangabad, Oct 26:

BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar accused Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) of implementing a mega recovery drive in the name of regularising properties of localities falling under the Gunthewari Act. Hence the party has decided to launch a morcha against the action after November 15. The agitators will demand to declare Gunthewari localities as slums and the State Government should bear 50 per cent expense required to be paid as Gunthewari tax while regularising the properties.

While addressing the media persons at a press conference Kenekar said, " The guardian minister Subhash Desai in video communication has threatened the citizens on Monday, while the AMC municipal commissioner A K Pandey is implementing the politicians' agenda. The residents staying in around 120 localities (falling under the Gunthewari Act) are mostly labourers, workers and others. The day to day life of these lakhs of people had been already paralysed due to Covid-19 in the last two years. Our party always stood by the people. The time has come for the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to re-evaluate the Gunthewari Act and provide concessions to the residents. Instead, it has been observed that the relatives of public representatives of their party are acting as mediators in regularising the Gunthewari properties. These localities already deprive of amenities and continue to suffer due to loss of vision."

Kenekar also mentioned that the action against the properties of the business fraternity has been stopped, but they along with the common people continue to live under threat.

Rajgaurav Wankhede, Shivaji Dandge, Nitin Chitte, Sagar Pale, Manisha Munde, Rajesh Mehta and Shailesh Hekade were also present on the occasion.

Former mayor Bhagwan Ghadamode mentioned that previously the agendas to be discussed in the General Body meeting would use to go to Shiv Sena leader Chandrakant Khaire and if he okays them then only the issues were taken on agenda and approved accordingly. Although we were in alliance with the Sena, however, the dearth of amenities in Gunthewari Areas is not because of us, but of Sena only. They always opposed every proposal intending development of the city, he said.