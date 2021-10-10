BJP’s Divisional OBC convention on Oct 12

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

BJP alleging that the state government is neglecting the OBC reservations has organised a divisional OBC convention in the city on October 12 to create awareness about the issue. MLA Atul Save, OBC Morcha’s Bhagwan Ghadamode informed about it in a press conference on Sunday.

Discussion will be held on how the state government has failed to provide reservations to the OBC and other issues. Former minister Sanjay Kunte, OBC Morcha’s Yogesh Tikekar, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders will be present. The convention will be held at Shri Hari Pavilion on Tuesday at 11 am.

BJP has started an OBC awareness Yatra across the state. It has started from Pandharpur and will reach Nasik on October 11 and arrive in the city on Tuesday, the officials informed.

The state government has not presented the empirical data. A commission was setup in this regard when BJP raised voice over it. However, the state government is not letting the commission work, Ghadamode alleged.

City president Sanjay Kenekar, state vice president Basavraj Mangrule, Shalini Bundhe, Govind Kendre, Rajesh Mehta, Ram Budhwant and others were present during the press meet.