BJP's state office-bearers accorded warm welcome

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The BJP's newly appointed state office-bearers including general secretary MLA Atul Save, secretary Pravin Ghuge and vice president Basawraj Mangrule were accorded a grand welcome at Laxmimata Temple, Nagar Naka, on their arrival in the city today.

The office-bearers of the party's district and other committees were present in large numbers. Under the guidance of the City District president Sanjay Kenekar, a welcome rally, amidst the beating of drums, the bursting of firecrackers and presenting bouquets and garlands, was taken out from Nagar Naka to the party's office in Osmanpura via Mahaveer Chowk.

Party leaders like Rajesh Mehta, Raju Shinde, Shivaji Dandge, Sameer Rajurkar, Eknathrao Jadhav, Dilip Thorat, Ram Budhwant, Rameshwar Bhadwe, Deepak Dhakane, Laxmikant Thete, Mangalmurti Shastri, Jalinder Shendge and others were present on the occasion.