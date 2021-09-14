BJP's to agitate for OBC reservation today

Aurangabad, Sept 14:

The state government has betrayed the society in the OBC reservation case. Hence the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a protest against Mahavikas Aghadi government on September 15 in city and district, informed BJP city president Sanjay Kenekar and state general secretary MLA Atul Save in a press conference on Tuesday.

Kenekar also demanded that Chief Minister Thackeray and senior leader Sharad Pawar respond to Congress state president Nana Patole's allegation that the alliance government did not provide a lawyer to defend the OBC reservation in the Supreme Court. Save said that for the last six months, the alliance government has been squabbling over the issue of political reservation of the OBC community. The BJP leadership has consistently told the state government to take immediate action and to collect empirical data of the OBC community. However, the coalition government has not made any move in the last six months. This negligence has resulted in the announcement of elections for 5 local bodies without OBC reservation. State vice president Baswaraj Mangrule, rural district president Vijay Autade, OBC morcha state vice president Gopinath Wagh, state secretary Shalini Bundhe and others were present.