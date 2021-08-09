Black marketing of Corona vaccines despite registration

Aurangabad, Aug 9:

The health machinery is in a dilemma over the black-marketing of the Corona vaccine vails as the record of the vails transportation from Pune to arrival in Aurangabad and then taking to the vaccination centres is maintained regularly. Hence, the health department decided to adopt more stringent measures for the security of the vaccines.

The deputy health directorate distributes the vaccines to the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and the zilla parishad health department. Each beneficiary is given a vaccine after completing the registration process. The vaccines are registered at each stage. However, an incident of vaccination of the workers at a house came to the fore recently. A health employee has been trapped in this scam of black-marketing of the vaccines at Sajapur. The officers mentioned that an inquiry would be conducted that how these vaccines were taken there and precautions will be taken that such incidents should not occur in the near future, they said.