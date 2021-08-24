Blacklist contractors for not solving people's grievances

Aurangabad, Aug 24:

Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut instructed the electricity company to put contractors in the blacklist if they are not solving people's grievances.

He was speaking in an online review meeting on Tuesday.

The review meeting of the electricity department works in Paithan Assembly Constituency was held in the presence of EGS and Horticulture Minister Sandipan Bhumre.

The officers of the electricity company informed the minister that the work proposal of the sub-station at Darakwadi, Aurangpurwadi and Rahatgaon is at the final stage. Dr Raut asked the officers to replace faulty transformers and submit a revised proposal.

Joint managing director of Aurangabad region of MSEDCL Dr Mangesh Gondavale, was also present for the meeting through video conferencing.