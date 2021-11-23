Blood donation camp at BKT, Waluj

Aurangabad, Nov 23: Balkrishna Industries Ltd, (BKT), Waluj employees demonstrated their social commitment by organizing a blood donation camp on the occasion of the 64th Birthday of Company’s Chairman and Managing Director Arvind Poddar, recently. This is the 14th successive camp organized on November 19.

Unit Head K Venkataraman inaugurated the event and said, “BKT Parivar” at Waluj is delighted in associating with this worthy and noble cause.” Over 200 employees including the Management Staff of BKT Waluj plant donated blood. They included senior management officials Ajay Gupta, Vinod Pathak, Ganesh Dhamode, Biplab Pathak, Mahesh Kulkarni, Piyush Soni, Mukesh Gupta, Sudhakar Panchal and Rajesh Kulkarni. union representatives K C Jadhav, N B Shinde, G J Jadhav, B A Jadhav, R G Kale, M B Mogal, S R Merad, D P Mohite along with the workmen also participated.

The camp was conducted under the guidance of H S Rule - PRO, Dr Suresh Kabade and Dr Sneha More, Blood Collection Officer and other members of Regional Blood Bank and Government Medical College and Hospital, Aurangabad.

Abasaheb Waghmare, Pradeep Agrawal, C B Bhalerao, Tukaram Budhwant, B B Nikam, Khaled Khan, Vijay Jain, V M Kasture, N D Waghmare, Jahangir Shahabadi and others took efforts for the camp.