Blood donation camp by architects today

Aurangabad, Oct 2:

The Aurangabad Centre of Indian Institute of Architects (Maharashtra Chapter) is organising a blood donation camp, to mark World Architecture Day, at Dr Hedgewar Rugnalaya Campus (Garkheda) tomorrow (Sunday). The camp will be held from 8 am to 1 pm.

The centre's office-bearers (all architects) Neeraj Badjate (Chairman), Shyam Shelar (Vice-Chairman), Piyush Kapadia and Sachin Sangshetty (Joint Secretaries), Swapnil Pargaonkar (Treasurer) and Sunil Bhale (Past Chairman) have appealed to the architects, students, engineers, contractors, builders, suppliers and other citizens to participate in the camp in large number.