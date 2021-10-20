Blood donation camp by Ummul Khair Foundation

Aurangabad, Oct 20: A blood donation and free health check-up camp was organised by Ummul Khair Foundation led by founder president Wahiduddin Fahim at Sadat Baba Dargah premises, Sadatnagar, recently. Free medicines were given to the people. Government Medical College’s Dr Hanuman Rode, PRO Dipali Kohel, Dr Jyoti Hake, Sajid Khan, Mazhar Shaikh, Ali Chaus, Avinash Dehde, Dr Mehrin Yonus Shaikh, dentist Miswak clinic examined the patients. City vice youth president of NCP Sufiyan Shaikh, Jabbar Khan, Matin Ahmed, Shaikh Irshad, Mubarak Baig, Sadatnagar-based Civil Hospital's Dr Shoeb Shaikh and his team, Lokmat circulation assistant manager Ishtiyaq Shaikh, Noman Khan, Irfan Khan, Feroz Khan and Arfat Ahmed worked for the success. Alfa Medical's Shaikh Sartaj provided medicines. Women donors also took part.