BoM employees to strike on Sept 27

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

All unions of the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) have decided to go on a strike on September 27 for pressing forward their various demands. The decision was taken after the talks between the deputy chief labour commissioner, Mumbai and Maha bank unions proved fruitless.

The union members informed that there are several vacancies for clerk and sanitation workers in the bank that have not been filled for the past several years. Meanwhile, the bank has opened many new branches, but the number of staff has not increased. The additional work load of implementation of government schemes like Jandhan, Mudra, insurance and pension schemes on the employees is affecting their performance that is directly affecting the progress of the bank. In addition, the unions have demanded immediate deployment of security guards at all branches and ATMs. The unions have called for a two-day strike on October 21 and 22 if the demands are not met. Meanwhile, all bank unions have supported the strike call.